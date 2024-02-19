Italy claims Ukraine is hazardous for NATO

(MENAFN) Italy's Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, has cautioned that granting NATO membership to Ukraine while it remains embroiled in a conflict with Russia poses a significant danger and could potentially lead to a global war. Speaking at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, Tajani emphasized that while NATO is working towards Ukraine's membership, a prudent and discreet approach is crucial to avoid hasty decisions that might escalate tensions.



Tajani expressed concerns about the potential consequences of Ukraine, currently engaged in conflict with Russia, becoming a full member of NATO. He remarked that such a scenario could risk triggering World War III, emphasizing the need for caution in handling the situation.



Despite expressing support for Ukraine, he highlighted the clear rules of NATO membership, which involve the alliance's engagement in the event of an attack against a member.



The minister stressed the importance of prudence in navigating the delicate situation and acknowledged that the current level of cooperation between NATO and Ukraine sends a clear message to Russia. Tajani's comments underscore the challenges and potential risks associated with integrating a country engaged in an active conflict into a military alliance like NATO.



NATO initially declared Ukraine's intention to join the alliance in 2008, and since then, the relationship has evolved, with Ukraine officially applying for NATO membership in 2022. The alliance has set conditions for Ukraine's accession, emphasizing the need for the country to implement additional democratic and security sector reforms.



As geopolitical tensions continue to shape international relations, Italy's warning adds a new dimension to the ongoing discussions about Ukraine's NATO aspirations and the potential implications for global stability. The delicate balance between supporting Ukraine's security goals and avoiding actions that may escalate tensions with Russia remains a complex diplomatic challenge for NATO and its member states.



