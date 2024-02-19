Trump gets invitation to Ukraine war ground zero

(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has extended an invitation to former United States President Donald Trump to visit the frontline of the conflict between Ukraine and Russian forces. Zelensky emphasized the importance of Trump witnessing the realities of the war before making policy decisions, suggesting that a firsthand experience would provide valuable insights.



Speaking at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, Zelensky expressed his willingness to accompany Trump on a tour of the battlefront in Kiev. The Ukrainian president's offer comes as Trump leads in polls as the prominent Republican candidate for the upcoming United States presidential election, potentially facing incumbent Democrat Joe Biden.



Trump has repeatedly asserted that, if re-elected, he would end the conflict in Ukraine within 24 hours by compelling negotiations between Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Zelensky has previously mocked these claims, challenging Trump to visit Ukraine and witness the scale of the conflict personally.



In November, Zelensky stated, "If he can come here, I will need 24 minutes – yes, 24 minutes – to explain President Trump that he can't manage this war." In January, he reiterated the invitation, saying, "Yes, please, Donald Trump: I invite you to Ukraine, to Kiev. If you can stop the war during 24 hours, I think it will be enough to come to Kiev, on any day I am here."



The Ukrainian president's proactive invitation reflects the ongoing dynamics between global leaders and underscores the significance of firsthand experiences in shaping informed policy decisions. As geopolitical tensions persist, Trump's potential visit to the conflict zone could add a new dimension to discussions surrounding the Ukraine crisis and the role of international leaders in resolving such conflicts.



