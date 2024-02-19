Bluenord: Invitation To Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OSLO, Norway, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueNord ASA ('BlueNord' or the 'Company') will publish its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023 on Tuesday 20 February 2024 at 07:00 (CET).
A webcast presentation, followed by a Q&A session, will be hosted at 10:00 (CET).
To join webcast:
#!/hegnarmedia/20240220_4
Contact:
Cathrine Torgersen, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +47 915 28 501
