Global Direct Air Capture Systems (DACS) Market Size/Share Will Grow Over USD 3,745.43 Million By 2032, With 58.1% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest research report [115+] pages with 360-degree visibility, titled "Direct Air Capture Systems Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Technology (Electrochemical DAC, Liquid DAC, and Solid DAC); By Source; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2024- 2032"

The global direct air capture systems (DACS) market size and share is currently valued at USD 60.66 million in 2023. It is anticipated to generate an estimated revenue of USD 3,745.43 million by 2032. The market exhibits a robust 58.1% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the forecasted timeframe, 2024-2032.

Market Definition

What is a Direct Air Capture System (DACS)? How Big is Direct Air Capture Systems (DACS) Market Size & Share?

Direct air capture refers to technology refers to a technology that pulls out carbon dioxide (CO2) directly from the atmosphere. In direct air capture, the CO2 is extracted using chemical or physical processes and then sequestered in a carbon pool. It involves passing the air over chemicals, which selectively react with and trap carbon dioxide. That way, the other components of air get to pass through easily. Modern direct air capture systems typically employ solid sorbents or liquid solvents.

After capturing carbon dioxide from the air, heat is used to release it from the solvent or sorbent. By doing so, the regeneration of the solvent or sorbent for another capture cycle takes place. Some direct air capture systems make use of electrochemical processes for removing carbon dioxide, significantly reducing energy requirements and costs. The rising global concerns about climate change and the growing need to lower carbon dioxide levels in the air are supporting the direct air capture systems market growth.

Key Highlights of the Report



Increasing emphasis on achieving global net zero emissions and rising public awareness about the climate crisis are the primary factors driving the direct air capture systems market demand.

The market for direct air capture systems is primarily segmented by technology, source, application, and region. Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

Market Developments

Growth Drivers:



Rising focus on achieving net zero emissions : Several nations globally are signing agreements like the Paris Agreement and making commitments to achieve the goal of net-zero emissions by half or the later part of this century. These agreements set a framework for coordinated action on the climate crisis issue and fuel the adoption of tools such as direct air capture systems. Besides, investments in carbon removal technologies by leading organizations to achieve carbon neutrality across their operations are impacting the direct air capture systems market size favorably. Increased public awareness : In recent times, public awareness about climate change and the need for urgent action has increased. This has resulted in governments, businesses, and institutions placing great emphasis on prioritizing their carbon reduction efforts. With increased public concern over climate change, there is greater support for policies and initiatives that aim to achieve net-zero emissions.

Industry Trends:

Collaboration efforts : Organizations are increasingly recognizing the value of internal and external collaboration. Within organizations, fluid, team-based approaches are replacing the traditional operational structures. The modern workforce employed by direct air capture systems market key players involves individuals from diverse backgrounds who come together to solve challenging problems. Beyond organizations, the collaboration efforts extend to partnerships with other firms, universities, and even competitors. The collaborative environment promotes a culture of openness and drives innovations in the industry.

Restraints:

Significant energy consumption : One of the challenges associated with the direct air capture (DAC) processes is its substantial energy consumption. Most DAC technologies make use of energy-intensive processes for removing carbon from the air. The utilization of large-scale systems not only increases operational costs but also leads to sustainability concerns. This is especially true if the energy used is from non-renewable sources.

Segmental Overview

The Electrochemical Segment Accounted for the Largest Market Share

Based on technology analysis, the electrochemical segment accounted for the largest direct air capture systems market share. Several factors are driving the segment's growth in the industry. Electrochemical DAC has the capability to achieve high efficiency and scalability. This makes it a promising approach to pulling out carbon dioxide from the air. In addition, innovations and advances in electrochemical processes and materials can further boost the adoption of electrochemical direct air capture systems.

The Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) Segment is Anticipated to Grow Rapidly

The CCUS segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. This is because, along with capturing carbon emissions, CCUS also finds productive applications for the captured carbon. With CCUS, the captured carbon can be repurposed for applications like improved oil recovery, synthetic fuel production, or industrial processes. The utilization aspect of CCUS can lead to increased investment and adoption of carbon control technology. In addition, CCUS projects usually have access to revenue streams from products generated through carbon utilization, thereby offsetting the costs associated with carbon capture and storage.

