Will Join Rahul’S Yatra Only If Seat-Sharing Finalised, Says Akhilesh


2/19/2024 2:30:13 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Feb 19 (IANS) Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has said that he will not join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Uttar Pradesh unless seat-sharing between the SP and Congress is finalised.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function, he said, "We have had several rounds of discussions, exchanged many lists.

"When the seat-sharing is done, Samajwadi Party will participate in their Nyay yatra."

Replying to a question on Swami Prasad Maurya's tirade against the party, Akhilesh said,“People come for benefits and then go away.

"How does one know what is going on in their minds?”

