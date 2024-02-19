Over 1,000 protesters in US capital demand ceasefire in Gaza despite harsh weather

(MENAFN) Despite freezing temperatures and strong winds, over 1,000 protesters in the US capital braved the harsh weather conditions on Saturday to call for an immediate cease-fire in the besieged Gaza Strip. Their aim was also to increase pressure on the Biden administration to intervene.



The demonstrators convened in downtown Washington, D.C.'s Chinatown neighborhood before embarking on a march down Pennsylvania Avenue toward the US Capitol building.



The atmosphere reverberated with chants such as "Gaza, Gaza, you will rise, Palestine will never die," "Colonizers, we don't need 'em. What we need is total freedom," and "Up, up with liberation, down, down with occupation" as demonstrators marched along the approximately one-mile route.



As the group approached the Capitol grounds, police prevented them from accessing the area. However, instead of dispersing, the demonstrators continued their gathering at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Third St., NW, just one block away from the Capitol.



"Over 130 days into Israel's genocidal campaign, we're out here in the streets calling for a cease-fire, as well as a series of other demands, and putting pressure here in the heart of empire to end this genocidal campaign that is US funded and endorsed," Mohammad Qasim, one of the organizers representing the Palestinian Youth Movement, shared with a Turkish news agency.



Steve Crowley, a professor of politics at Oberlin University in Ohio, expressed that his "outrage" over the Biden administration's ongoing supply of weapons to Israel "after this horrific genocide" in Gaza motivated him to participate in Saturday's demonstration.

