Norway to help transfer frozen tax funds to Palestinian Authority

(MENAFN) Norway has agreed to assist in facilitating the transfer of frozen tax funds allocated for the Palestinian Authority (PA) by Israel, as announced by the Norwegian government on Sunday. These funds are crucial for sustaining the Western-backed entity.



As per the interim peace agreements from the 1990s, Israel's finance ministry collects taxes on behalf of the Palestinians and regularly transfers them to the PA. However, disputes arose regarding these payments following the October 7 attack by Hamas.



This temporary resolution will enable the resumption of payments and prevent a financial crisis for the PA. It will allow the authority to meet its financial obligations, including salaries and the provision of essential services like education and healthcare, according to Norway's statement.



“This is critical to promoting stability in the region and for the Palestinian Authority to have legitimacy among its people,” Norwegian Premier Jonas Gahr Stoere expressed.



As part of the agreement reached between Israel and Palestinian officials, Norway will act as an intermediary for holding the revenues that Israel has withheld since October 7th.



“The Palestinian Authority is then willing to accept the other funds,” Norway declared.



A spokesperson from the Norwegian foreign ministry stated that Norway will retain a portion of the revenue equivalent to what Israel estimates for Gaza.



Accessing these funds is critical for the survival of the Palestinian Authority (PA), which maintains limited self-governance in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

MENAFN19022024000045015839ID1107869124