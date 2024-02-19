Biden puts blame on Republicans for tumble of Avdeeka

(MENAFN) United States President Joe Biden has placed blame on Republican lawmakers for the recent fall of Avdeevka, a former Ukrainian stronghold, to the Donetsk People's Republic in Russia. In a statement issued on Saturday, Biden attributed the Ukrainian military's withdrawal from Avdeevka to the refusal of Republican lawmakers to approve his request for an additional USD60 billion in aid to Kiev. He expressed concern about the consequences of congressional inaction, which resulted in what he called Russia's "first notable gains in months."



Biden's statement highlighted a call he made to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, emphasizing the United States' commitment to supporting Ukraine, especially in light of the two-year anniversary of Russia's invasion. However, the president acknowledged the limitations his administration faces in providing additional ammunition to Ukraine without congressional approval for the requested aid.



During a press briefing on Friday, Biden criticized United States House representatives for going on vacation without passing a bipartisan Senate bill that includes a combined USD95 billion in funding for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan. Expressing frustration, Biden stated, "I won’t say panic, but there is a real concern about the United States being a reliable ally," and urged lawmakers to step up, emphasizing the need for prompt action.



The White House issued Biden's statement following Ukrainian President Zelensky's acknowledgment, during the Munich Security Conference, that Ukrainian forces had retreated from Avdeevka under relentless Russian attacks to avoid heavy casualties. Zelensky took an apparent swipe at United States lawmakers, stating, "Please, everyone remember that dictators do not go on vacation."



As the situation in Ukraine intensifies and concerns about the reliability of United States support grow, Biden's remarks underscore the urgency for swift congressional action to address the escalating crisis and provide crucial aid to Ukraine. The evolving dynamics highlight the challenges of navigating geopolitical complexities and the impact of United States decisions on global security.





MENAFN19022024000045015687ID1107869123