US intends to veto Algeria’s resolution demanding ceasefire in Gaza

(MENAFN) The United States has stated its intention to use its veto power against a resolution proposed by Algeria at the UN Security Council, which calls for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. The US asserts that such a resolution could undermine its ongoing diplomatic efforts to negotiate an end to the conflict.



Algeria submitted the draft resolution over two weeks ago, advocating for an urgent humanitarian ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. The text of the resolution explicitly opposes the forced displacement of Palestinians and emphasizes the necessity for unimpeded and swift delivery of humanitarian aid into and across Gaza.



Algeria, holding the Arab seat at the UNSC, has requested a vote on the draft resolution for Tuesday. However, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US representative to the UN, reiterated Washington's opposition to the resolution, stating that it "does not support action on this draft resolution," thus indicating that it will not be adopted.



During the ongoing conflict, the US has previously vetoed two ceasefire resolutions that enjoyed broad support from other countries and has abstained from two others. This stance has allowed the council to call for increased aid convoys into Gaza.



For a UNSC resolution to be adopted, it requires over nine affirmative votes and no negative votes from the five permanent members: the US, UK, France, China, and Russia.

