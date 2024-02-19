Trump followers initiate fundraiser to pay for his fraud costs

(MENAFN) Enthusiastic supporters of former President Donald Trump have initiated a crowdfunding campaign on GoFundMe with the aim of raising funds to cover the USD354 million in damages ordered by a New York judge for fraudulent business practices. The campaign, launched shortly after the judge's ruling, garnered approximately USD100,000 within its first 24 hours, though it remains a small fraction of the total judgment against Trump, his companies, and his adult sons.



Elena Cardone, a Florida businesswoman, is leading the campaign and has urged fellow Trump supporters to contribute, stating, "Let’s stand with Trump to ensure that justice prevails and that we continue to fight for a country that respects freedom, honors courage, and rewards the unwavering spirit of its people." Thousands of Trump supporters have participated in the fundraiser, offering contributions ranging from USD5 to USD2,500.



The crowdfunding initiative has not been without criticism, as opponents argue that attempting to cover the legal bill of a billionaire found guilty of submitting fraudulent financial statements is misguided. Some have also pointed out that the campaign potentially violates GoFundMe rules, which explicitly prohibit fundraising for "the legal defense of alleged financial and violent crimes."



The legal setback for Trump includes not only the substantial monetary damages but also a three-year ban on operating his businesses in New York. As the crowdfunding effort continues, it raises questions about the intersection of grassroots support, legal accountability, and the ethical considerations surrounding fundraising platforms. The initiative reflects the ongoing complexities surrounding Trump's legal battles and the polarizing reactions elicited from both his supporters and critics.





