NASA unveils 2nd phase of Mars habitat experiment next spring

(MENAFN) The American space agency NASA has revealed plans for the second phase of its one-year Mars habitat experiment, known as "Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog (CHAPEA)", scheduled to commence next spring.



Applications are currently being accepted for a four-person team to partake in the second phase of the experiment, set to be conducted at NASA's facilities in Houston, Texas, US. This initiative marks the second of three planned experiments aimed at simulating conditions that astronauts may encounter during a Mars mission.



The upcoming Mars habitat experiment will present participants with various challenges, including resource limitations, equipment malfunctions, communication delays, and other environmental stressors typical of a Mars expedition. This information was disclosed in a statement released on the space agency's website last Friday.



Throughout the experiment, the volunteer team will undertake a range of tasks, including lunar excursions, operating robotic systems, managing habitat functions, engaging in physical exercise, and cultivating crops.



The volunteers will reside in the "Mars Dunes Alpha" shelter, constructed using advanced 3D printing technology, which simulates the habitat that astronauts would inhabit during their mission to Mars.

MENAFN19022024000045015839ID1107869119