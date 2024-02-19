Von der Leyen suggests creation of EU defense commissioner

(MENAFN) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has announced plans to introduce a dedicated "defense commissioner" within the European Commission if she secures reappointment following the European Union elections in June. Speaking at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, von der Leyen emphasized the potential benefits of establishing such a role, although the precise duties and responsibilities remain unclear.



The proposal for a defense commissioner comes against the backdrop of ongoing discussions about the future direction of the European Union's defense and security policies. Von der Leyen's announcement signifies a potential shift in the organizational structure of the European Commission, reflecting a response to evolving geopolitical challenges and the need for a more coordinated approach to defense matters within the European Union.



In the current system, the president of the European Commission, along with 27 commissioners, is not directly elected by European voters. The president is nominated by the European Council and subsequently approved or rejected by the European Parliament. If confirmed, the president then selects 27 commissioners, typically one from each member state.



The timing of this proposal coincides with Hungary holding the rotating presidency of the European Council during the formation of the next commission. Hungary's prime minister has had a contentious relationship with von der Leyen. As projections indicate a potential surge in right-wing parties in the upcoming parliamentary elections in June, von der Leyen's centrist European People’s Party (EPP) is expected to remain the largest faction in the 720-seat legislature.



The EPP has expressed support for the appointment of a defense commissioner. A draft manifesto from the party, seen by Euractiv last month, outlined that the designated individual should oversee the allocation of 0.5 percent of the European Union's shared budget for defense expenditures and direct an equal share towards revitalizing the bloc's struggling arms industry.



Despite the endorsement of a defense commissioner by the EPP, von der Leyen did not provide further details on the specific responsibilities of the role. It remains unclear whether the proposed commissioner would have a say in shaping the European Union's overall military strategy, which was outlined by the European Council for the first time in 2022. As discussions progress, the creation of a defense commissioner could represent a pivotal step in enhancing the European Union's capabilities to address security challenges and foster a more coordinated defense approach among member states.





