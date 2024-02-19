British veteran director Ken Loach highlights Gaza issue on red carpet at Film Awards

(MENAFN) According to reports from local media, British veteran director Ken Loach attended the 77th British Academy Film Awards in London, where his Syrian refugee drama "The Old Oak" was in contention for the Outstanding British Film category.



During the event held at the Royal Festival Hall in London's Southbank Centre, Loach was photographed alongside the film's writer, Paul Laverty, who held a sign reading 'Gaza: Stop the Massacre' on the red carpet.



The BAFTAs, known for honoring the best national and international films of the year, provided the backdrop for this symbolic gesture.



Ken Loach, known for his outspoken views, particularly regarding Israel, has consistently used his platform to address social and political issues.



The presence of the 'Gaza: Stop the Massacre' sign reflects his continued engagement with global events and concerns, even amidst the celebratory atmosphere of the film awards ceremony.



"The Old Oak," the film in contention, is a collaborative effort involving the UK, France, and Belgium. Its inclusion in the BAFTA nominations underscores its significance in contemporary cinema and its ability to address pressing humanitarian issues, such as the plight of Syrian refugees.



Through their work, Loach and Laverty aim to shed light on the struggles and injustices faced by marginalized communities, echoing themes present in many of their previous collaborations.

