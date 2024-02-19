Egypt to deliver oral statement at ICJ on Israeli actions in occupied Palestinian territories

(MENAFN) Egypt announced on Sunday that it will present an oral argument before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on February 21 concerning Israeli actions in the occupied Palestinian territories.



The Hague-based court is scheduled to consider a Palestinian request for an advisory opinion regarding the legal ramifications of the 57-year-long Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories next week.



A total of 52 countries are slated to present their legal arguments before the UN court from February 19 to 26, with Israel notably absent from the proceedings.



“Egypt will give an oral argument on the Israeli practices in the occupied Palestinian territories since 1967,” Dia Rashwan, the head of the State Information Service, stated in a declaration.



He mentioned that two Egyptian memoranda submitted to the court will underscore Israeli practices such as land annexation, home demolitions, Palestinian expulsion, deportation, and displacement. These actions are deemed violations of Palestinians' right to self-determination and the prohibition of land seizure by armed force.



Rashwan also stated that the memoranda will convey Egypt's firm rejection of Israeli policies of persecution and racial discrimination. Such policies starkly violate the principles outlined in international humanitarian law and international human rights law.



The Egyptian official emphasized that Egypt will urge the UN court to affirm Israel's accountability for all unlawful actions and to request an immediate withdrawal of its forces from the occupied Palestinian territories, which includes the city of Jerusalem.

