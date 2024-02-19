Western Balkan leaders express EU membership aspiration by 2028

(MENAFN) During the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, the leaders of three Western Balkan states, namely North Macedonia, Albania, and Montenegro, conveyed their aspiration for their respective countries to become part of the European Union by 2028.



Leader Stevo Pendarovski of North Macedonia emphasized that his country holds the unique distinction of changing its name in order to facilitate its accession to the EU.



“We have been waiting for 17 years to solve the legendary name dispute with Greece. When we solved the issue, the international community supported us, (allowing) us to become a member of NATO. But we are still not fully aligned with the full accession of the European Union,'' Pendarovski made these remarks during the annual meeting that convenes high-level discussions on critical global security challenges.



He expressed that if the EU does not amend a crucial decision-making mechanism, entry into the bloc may be restricted for years to come.



''I hope that we will get into the European Union within the next four to five years,” Pendarovski stated, further mentioning that if the EU does not alter the primary decision-making process, and if everyone consistently agrees without change, then no new members will join the union for a decade.

