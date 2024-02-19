China preserves key interest rate amid yuan protection efforts, underlining policy difficulties

(MENAFN) China's decision to refrain from lowering its key interest rate comes amidst efforts by the People's Bank of China (PBOC) to safeguard the yuan from fluctuations, underscoring the intricate challenges confronting policymakers in managing economic risks and deflationary pressures. Despite calls for monetary easing to spur economic activity, the PBOC opted to keep the interest rate on one-year loans unchanged at 2.5 percent, aligning with expectations among economists surveyed by Bloomberg. Additionally, the central bank injected a limited amount of cash into the financial system, signaling a cautious approach to monetary policy adjustments.



The backdrop for this decision was set by recent market developments, including the yuan's decline to its lowest level in three months in trading outside Chinese markets, largely attributed to a rebound in the US dollar. This prompted heightened attention to currency stability, with policymakers keen to mitigate potential risks associated with excessive depreciation.



The balancing act faced by monetary policymakers in China is multifaceted. While a loose monetary policy stance could potentially lower financing costs and stimulate economic activity, there exists a need to guard against yuan devaluation amid diverging monetary policies between Beijing and Washington. Unlike the anticipated interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve, postponed due to persistently high inflation levels, China's monetary policy trajectory remains cautious, with a focus on maintaining currency stability.



A weaker yuan may offer exporters a competitive advantage by making their goods more affordable in international markets. However, it also carries the risk of triggering capital outflows, potentially destabilizing the financial system. Consequently, policymakers are treading carefully, balancing the imperative of supporting economic growth with the necessity of safeguarding currency stability and mitigating systemic risks.



The decision to maintain the key interest rate reflects the complex interplay of domestic and global factors shaping China's monetary policy landscape. As policymakers navigate these challenges, their ability to strike a delicate balance between supporting economic expansion and ensuring financial stability will be critical in steering the country's economy through a period of uncertainty and transition.

MENAFN19022024000045015682ID1107869114