Biden`s anti-Moscow strategies were unsuccessful

(MENAFN) In a recent NewsNation interview, former White House aide John Bolton criticized President Joe Biden's efforts to confront Moscow over the Ukraine crisis, asserting that the anti-Moscow tactics have fallen short and may have even emboldened Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Bolton specifically pointed to Biden's rhetoric and what he described as weak leadership, suggesting that they have not deterred but rather encouraged more aggression from Putin.



Bolton's remarks came in the aftermath of Biden and other United States officials rebuking President Putin over the death of Russian opposition politician Alexey Navalny in a Siberian penal colony. Contrary to the Biden administration's portrayal of Navalny's death as a sign of weakness in Putin's government, Bolton argued that it demonstrated the opposite. He contended that Putin believed he could act without significant domestic or international consequences, and Biden's statements seemed to validate this perception.



Highlighting the United States-led sanctions campaign in response to Moscow's military offensive against Ukraine, Bolton claimed that it failed to cripple the Russian economy. He noted that Russia had largely recovered, while the Ukrainian economy continued to suffer.



Bolton expressed concern that Biden's rhetoric, coupled with the ineffective sanctions, could encourage Russia, reinforcing the belief that it can act with impunity.



Bolton went on to suggest that foreign leaders, including Putin, have assessed Biden and do not take him seriously. According to Bolton, this perception, combined with the Biden administration's handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal in 2021, contributed to Russia's decision to launch its offensive in Ukraine in February 2022.



The former national security advisor's critique sheds light on concerns about the efficacy of the current United States approach to Russia and its impact on global geopolitical dynamics. As tensions between the United States and Russia persist, Bolton's insights into the perceived weaknesses of Biden's strategies underscore the complexity of navigating international relations in a rapidly evolving geopolitical landscape.





MENAFN19022024000045015687ID1107869112