Israel puts assistance deliveries to Gaza in danger

(MENAFN) The Biden administration has issued a rare criticism of Israel's handling of aid shipments to Gaza, expressing concern that recent Israeli airstrikes targeting local police have made it "virtually impossible" to safely deliver humanitarian supplies to the besieged Palestinian enclave. David Satterfield, Biden's special Middle East envoy for humanitarian issues, highlighted the recent deaths of police officers in Israeli airstrikes, leading to the suspension of security escorts for aid trucks in Gaza. This, in turn, has made the cargoes vulnerable to criminal gangs. Additionally, Israeli protests near border crossings into Gaza have further complicated and disrupted some of the aid shipments.



In an interview with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Satterfield stated that the United Nations and other distributors of humanitarian aid have faced challenges in safely moving their shipments in Gaza due to the recent attacks on police officers. The officers, some of whom had connections to Hamas – a group Israel has vowed to destroy, played a crucial role in providing security for aid trucks. Satterfield emphasized the necessity of resuming security escorts to ensure the safe delivery of aid to the people in Gaza.



Acknowledging the complexities of the situation, Satterfield mentioned ongoing collaboration with the Israeli government and military to explore solutions that would allow the continuation of humanitarian assistance. The need for a balanced approach that addresses both security concerns and the imperative to deliver aid in a timely manner was underscored.



The conflict between Israel and Hamas, which began in October, has resulted in nearly 29,000 casualties in Gaza. The United Nations has reported that 85 percent of Gazans have been displaced by the fighting, and approximately 570,000 people are facing severe food shortages.



The Biden administration's critique reflects growing international concerns about the humanitarian situation in Gaza and underscores the urgency of finding solutions to ensure the safe and effective delivery of aid.





