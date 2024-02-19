Mapping The $226.3 Billion Path Of The Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Electric Vehicle Charging Station Industry

The growth of the global electric vehicle charging station market is propelling, due to rise in adoption of electric vehicles owing to government initiatives.

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market by Mode of charging (Plug-in charging, Wireless charging), by Charging level (Level 1, Level 2, Level 3), by End User (Residential, Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". As per the report, the global electric vehicle charging station industry accounted for $16.6 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $226.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 30.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of changing market trends, key investment pockets, top segments, regional landscape, value chain, and competitive scenario.

Major determinants of the market growth

Increase in adoption of electric vehicles and favorable government initiatives have boosted the growth of the global electric vehicle charging station market. However, lack of standardization of current EV charging infrastructure and high cost of developing charging infrastructure hinder the market growth. On the contrary, incorporation of vehicle-to-grid EV charging station would open new opportunities in the future.

Asia-Pacific held the largest share

By region, the market across Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global electric vehicle charging station market , and is expected to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is due to higher adoption rates of smart mobility services, government regulations, increase in fuel prices, and rise in trend toward adopting non-fossil fuel-based vehicles. However, the market across Europe is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 33.1% during the forecast period, due to government initiatives to reduce the emission of harmful gases from internal combustion engine vehicles and advent of new range of electric vehicle.

The plug-in charging segment dominated the market growth

By mode of charging, the plug-in charging segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global electric vehicle charging station market, and is estimated to dominate the global wireless video surveillance market throughout the forecast period. The majority of electric vehicle stations are equipped with AC level 1 or 2 charging systems. These systems are preferred for charging electric vehicles at home as well as commercial areas. Charging stations at workplaces or different public locations may further strengthen the market for plug-in electric vehicle charging solutions for residential and commercial charging stations. However, the wireless charging segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 33.5% during the forecast period, as wireless charging offers flexible operation for broad range of vehicles.

The level 3 segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2031

By charging level, the level 3 segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 34.9% during the forecast period, as level 3 charging systems require expensive hardware, making their installations primarily suitable at public station only. However, the level 2 segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than four-fifth of the global EV charging station market, as this type of charging equipment is compatible with all the plug-in electric vehicles and electric vehicles.

Charging level 1:

This is the slowest charging option and usually uses a normal household electrical outlet (120 V AC). Level 1 charging is suitable for overnight charging at home, but it may take several hours to fully charge an electric vehicle.

Charging level 2:

This type of charging uses a higher-powered charging unit (240 V AC) and requires a dedicated charging station or wall-mounted unit. Charging level 2 is faster than level 1 and is frequently used in residential areas, outskirts, workplaces, and public charging stations. The EV can be fully charged in a few hours depending on its battery capacity.

Direct current fast charging (DCFC):

Charging level 3, known as direct current fast charging (DCFC), offers the fastest charging speeds. These fast-charging stations use direct current (DC) power and can charge an electric vehicle to 80% or more in an extremely short duration, normally starting from 20 minutes to an hour. DC fast charging stations are typically observed along highways, at rest stops, and in commercial zones.

Major market players

ABB Ltd.

Webasto Group

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE

Eaton Corporation PLC

Delta Electronics Inc.

BorgWarner Inc.

General Electric Company

Plugless Power Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

AeroVironment Inc.

Moser Services Group

The report analyzes these key players of the global electric vehicle charging station market . These companies have adopted several strategies such as expansion, partnerships, new product launches, collaborations, and mergers & acquisitions to maintain their foothold in the industry. In addition, the report is essential in determining the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by every market player.

