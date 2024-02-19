America sends confiscated Russian assets to Estonia

(MENAFN) In a groundbreaking development, the United States Justice Department has orchestrated the transfer of nearly USD500,000 in forfeited Russian funds to Estonia, with the intention of using the money to support the repair of Ukraine's power grid. This unique initiative circumvented United States laws prohibiting a direct donation to Ukraine, employing Estonia as an intermediary in the process.



The funds in question were initially utilized by a Latvian machining and welding company to acquire a jig grinder from a Connecticut-based firm in 2018. Subsequently, a group of Latvian and Ukrainian smugglers attempted to transport the device into Russia, violating United States export restrictions. The jig grinder, which has specific limitations on export destinations due to its "applications in nuclear proliferation and defense programs," was intercepted by United States and Latvian authorities before reaching Russia. A Latvian individual was arrested in 2022, subsequently extradited to Connecticut, and recently pleaded guilty to violating export controls.



In a joint briefing during the Munich Security Conference, United States Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco and Estonian Secretary General Tonis Saar announced the transfer of USD484,696, the amount used to purchase the machine, to the Estonian government. Estonia is slated to utilize these funds for a drone-based program aimed at assessing damage to the Ukrainian power grid.



The Justice Department's statement emphasized the historic nature of this transfer, marking the first instance of the United States providing financial assistance to a foreign ally specifically to aid Ukraine. Due to the particulars of the case, the confiscated funds were directed to Estonia, as current authorities did not permit a direct transfer to Ukraine. This innovative approach not only addresses legal constraints but also showcases a collaborative effort to support Ukraine's infrastructure needs amidst ongoing challenges.





