Attorney General Discusses Bilateral Ties With Tajikistan's Prosecutor General

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Attorney General H E Dr. Issa bin Saad Al Jafali Al Nuaimi met yesterday with Prosecutor General of the Republic of Tajikistan H E Rahmon Yusuf Ahmadzod and his accompanying delegation, who is currently visiting the country. During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on a number of topics of common interest, and discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in the legal and judicial field and the exchange of experiences.
The Prosecutor General of the Republic of Tajikistan and the accompanying delegation listened to a detailed presentation on the Public Prosecution's experience in the field of digital transformation in the judicial field, the technical programmes used, the technological achievements made by the Public Prosecution in the State of Qatar, and the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to speed up judicial process and achieve criminal justice.
