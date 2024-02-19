Qatar University To Host Second Child Nutrition Conference

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In an effort to address evolving concepts in pediatric nutrition related to metabolic diseases, Qatar University (QU) will host its second Child Nutrition Conference on February 21-22 at the College of Education building (I10).

Under the theme“Emerging insights into Nutrition in Pediatric Metabolic Diseases in Children,” the conference aims to bring together experts, researchers, and healthcare professionals to discuss and share knowledge on the latest developments in child nutrition.

Addressing a press conference to announce the event, Prof. Feras Alali, Associate Vice President for Health Sciences and Medicine at QU, emphasised the significance of the conference in fostering collaboration between health specialties.“This conference, held this year under the theme of emerging concepts in nutrition related to metabolic disorders in children, in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), and the Ministry of Health.“The conference embodies our institution's commitment to enhancing collaboration between health specialties, promoting interdisciplinary research and innovation in the field of child nutrition. This aligns with our university's strategy to enhance research and increase its impact to meet the needs of the community. The conference also reflects the state's vision in the third national strategy 2024-2030 to provide a high-quality life through excellence in healthcare and achieve performance indicators such as increasing average life expectancy and reducing mortality.'”

On her part, Dr. Hanan Abdul Rahim, Dean of the College of Health Sciences at QU, spoke about the success of the inaugural conference, stating:“The positive reception of the first edition encouraged us to continue and launch the second edition, focusing on a crucial theme: child nutrition. This conference will address these issues from early stages to late interventions, such as obesity surgery, aligning with the college's commitment to addressing health needs and priorities in Qatar and ensuring that scientific research is in line with topics relevant to the state and the health of citizens, starting with children's health.”