Georgetown Qatar's Model United Nations Champions Underrepresented Voices

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Georgetown Qatar's Spring Model United Nations (MUN) conference drew nearly 600 enthusiastic high school students representing 34 local and 26 international schools from 14 countries, for a weekend of hands-on engagement in international diplomacy.

Designed to simulate the UN system and proceedings in an academic context, the student-led MUN conference provided a platform for spirited debates and dynamic committee sessions centered around the timely theme,“Empowering underrepresented perspectives: giving a voice to the unheard.”

Alumnus Ahmed Helal (GU-Q'09), MENA Director at Global Counsel, an international strategic advisory firm, delivered the keynote speech. He set the tone of the conference, speaking about the importance of voices from the region in global debates, and in today's multipolar age, drawing from his role advising on the Middle East's participation in the global economy, and policy which addresses the impact of climate change on food security in arid lands.

“I believe that to find that voice, the region's future diplomats, teachers, scientists, and leaders need to first recognize that they are part of a long continuum of civilizational dialogue. This region has never been on the sidelines of that dialogue but always at the forefront. It's on your shoulders to continue in that tradition today and into the future,” Helal said in his address.

At the heart of the MUN, with a special focus on Palestine, were robust debates and the exchange of ideas. Student delegations representing different UN countries deliberated in committees chaired by GU-Q students. Putting their research preparation and public speaking skills to the test, they tackled challenges at the forefront of the international agenda, from conflict situations around the world to climate change and sustainability.