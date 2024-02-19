Kuwaiti Amb.: Kuwait Amir's Visit To Qatar Strengthens Bilateral Relations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Feb 19 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Ambassador to Qatar, Khaled Al-Mutairi said on Tuesday that the visit of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to Qatar would further strengthen the historical and fraternal ties between the two nations.

Al-Mutairi told KUNA that Kuwait and Qatar share a special bond that is deeply rooted in a myriad of fields, which demonstrated the transcendent relationship the two nations and their people share.

He expressed his abundant well-wishes regards to this visit, hoping the two countries and their people would flourish under wise leadership. (end)

