Qatari Amb.: Kuwait Amir's Visit To Qatar Another Milestone In Relations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 19 (KUNA) -- The Ambassador of the State of Qatar in Kuwait, Ali Al-Mahmoud, said on Monday that the visit of the Amir His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to Qatar strengthens historical relations between the two countries.

Ambassador Al-Mahmoud stressed in a statement to KUNA the depth of the Kuwaiti-Qatari relations due to a common history and a shared future between the two nations.

He added that the two wise leaders were keen on taking those relations further to explore new horizons on all levels, including political, economic and enhancing joint cooperation, in addition to exchanging frequent visits.

The Ambassador stressed that under the directives of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Amir of Qatar, the relations with Kuwait is a top priority for Qatar and that the he feels home in Kuwait and its people who respect and appreciate his homeland.

He praised the cooperation and coordination between the two countries' governments on all issues of common interests for the prosperity and progress of the two countries under His Highness the Amir of Kuwait and the Amir of Qatar.

On the economic side, Ambassador Al-Mahmoud said that Kuwait and Qatar signed in January 2020 a 15 years sale and purchase agreement to annually supply Kuwait three million tons of liquefied natural gas.

He added that this agreement contributed to strengthening the bilateral relations between Kuwait and Qatar and reflected the commitment to develop the partnerships and strengthen the solid bonds and that he looks forward for more cooperation opportunities and investments in all sectors.

On the relations regarding culture, society, art, science, sports and other fields, the ambassador said that it was witnessing remarkable developments as Qatar organized many local, regional and international events, including the "International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha" from October 2, 2023 to March 28, 2024 in which Kuwait participated with a distinguished pavilion that witnessed a big turnout of visitors.

He also pointed out to the social communication between the Qataris and Kuwaitis, which confirms the deep-rooted ties between the people of the two countries.

Ambassador Al-Mahmoud stressed that Qatar was awaiting the visit of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah which benefited the two countries and all Gulf countries regarding regional relations and international partnerships with the aim of achieving more accomplishments though joint Gulf action. (end)

