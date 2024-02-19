France cautions of economic distress form Russian triumph

(MENAFN) French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne has sounded an alarm over the potential economic shock the West could face if Russia achieves victory in Ukraine. In an op-ed published in the French daily Le Monde on Saturday, Sejourne highlighted the strategic importance of Ukraine and cautioned against underestimating Moscow's motives. He argued that Russia is attempting to persuade Paris to believe that abandoning Ukraine would be a more reasonable choice, a notion he vehemently opposed, asserting that the French are not naive and such a decision would run counter to their national interests.



Beyond the immediate security risks, Sejourne underscored the far-reaching economic repercussions of a Russian victory. He pointed out that allowing Moscow to control Ukraine's black lands, some of the most fertile in the world, would compromise food sovereignty, trigger unbridled inflation, and furnish Russia with unprecedented leverage over the West. Emphasizing Ukraine's role as a major global wheat exporter, Sejourne warned that Russia's control over these resources could be used to harm Western farmers.



The French Foreign Minister also expressed concern about the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, the largest facility of its kind in Europe, suggesting that Europe would face immense risks if Russia continued to control it. However, he did not provide further details on the nature of these risks.



Sejourne highlighted the gravity of the situation, stating that Europe, the world, and the French people would suffer an unprecedented economic shock if Russia were to triumph in Ukraine.



The op-ed serves as a stark warning about the multifaceted consequences, both security and economic, that could arise if decisive action is not taken to prevent a Russian victory in the ongoing conflict.





