German chancellor blocks EU chief NATO offer

(MENAFN) According to reports from Germany's Die Welt newspaper, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz played a decisive role in preventing European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen from assuming the position of NATO's next secretary-general. The intervention by Chancellor Scholz was reportedly driven by concerns over von der Leyen's hardline anti-Russian stance, which he believed could pose long-term challenges.



NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg secured a fourth extension to his term in July of the previous year, allowing him to remain in office until October. However, discussions among alliance leaders have already commenced to identify his successor. Towards the end of the year, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken suggested von der Leyen as a potential replacement to President Joe Biden. Nevertheless, the proposal faced resistance when Chancellor Scholz expressed his strong opposition, citing concerns about the importance of the position and von der Leyen's potential disadvantages as a Christian Democrat from Germany with a confrontational stance toward Moscow.



Sources suggest that Scholz conveyed to President Biden that NATO's secretary-general role should not be entrusted to a German Christian Democrat and voiced apprehensions about von der Leyen's antagonistic approach towards Russia, cautioning that it could be detrimental in the long term.



NATO does not have a formal process for selecting its secretary-general, relying on member states to engage in discussions until a consensus is reached. The largest military power in NATO, the United States, is reportedly leaning towards supporting a female candidate for the role. Last year, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was initially considered a leading contender until her visit to Washington in June, where, according to Welt, she failed to make a positive impression on President Biden and members of Congress. Consequently, Stoltenberg's term was extended for an additional month.



