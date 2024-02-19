China requests from US to end unlawful unilateral sanctions

In a meeting on the sidelines of the 60th Munich Security Conference, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi pressed United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken to remove what he termed as "illegal unilateral sanctions" on Chinese businesses. This latest interaction is part of a series of high-level talks between the two nations following the summit between United States President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping in November of the previous year. However, tensions have persisted, exacerbated by President Biden's characterization of President Xi as a "dictator," leading to outrage in China. The year 2023 concluded with an uneasy detente between the United States and China, marked by incidents such as American concerns over alleged Chinese spy balloons and United States tech sanctions limiting China's access to advanced chip-making tools and artificial intelligence processors. Simultaneously, the two nations find themselves engaged in an escalating military rivalry. Foreign Minister Wang warned against the pursuit of the objective of "decoupling from China," asserting that it would ultimately backfire on the United States. He urged Washington to lift what he referred to as "illegal unilateral sanctions" targeting Chinese companies and individuals, emphasizing China's legitimate right to develop without interference. The backdrop of these discussions includes sanctions imposed in 2018 when then-President Donald Trump banned United States agencies from using equipment and services from the Chinese telecoms giant Huawei, citing concerns of espionage facilitation. Tensions heightened in October 2022 when the Biden administration announced new restrictions on the sale of semiconductor technology to China, a move aimed at impeding Beijing's access to critical technologies. As the United States and China navigate a complex relationship marked by economic competition, technological rivalry, and military tensions, these recent talks underscore the challenges in finding common ground and the potential impact on the broader geopolitical landscape. The call for the lifting of sanctions reflects China's stance on defending its interests and pursuing legitimate development avenues amid an evolving global power dynamic.