Azerbaijani MFA Responds To PM Pashinyan's Misleading Statements

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan misleads the international community with his statements, the Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Aykhan Hajizada said, Trend reports.

He made the remark commenting on Pashinyan's statements made during meeting with Armenian community in Munich on February 18.

Despite the fact that, at the initiative of the German Chancellor, the meeting between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia took place in a constructive atmosphere, as well as calls for the normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations, border delimitation and a peace treaty, statements by the Prime Minister of Armenia, directing the international community in the wrong channel, cause regret, the spokesperson noted.

"Pashinyan said the following: "Since the international community did not support Armenia's efforts to achieve independence for Karabakh through the exercise of the right to self-determination, we conducted this conflict not only against Azerbaijan but also against the international community, but this was unreasonable".

At the same time, the Armenian prime minister commenting on his viewpoint, said that "Azerbaijan violated the first eight points of the trilateral statement [signed between Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war]".

Regarding the Armenian Prime Minister's statement that "Karabakh's right to self-determination is not supported by the international community," it implies not a disavowal of the territorial claims to Azerbaijan but rather an acknowledgment that pursuing such claims solely based on international support is unreasonable. This indirectly underscores the ongoing nature of Armenian claims, highlighting the need to address them by eliminating references to territorial integrity and sovereignty in Armenia's legislative acts and constitution.

The viewpoint expressed by the Armenian Prime Minister underscores the significance of international community pressure on Armenia to prevent it from adopting a stance contrary to international law.

As for the Armenian side's claim of Azerbaijan's alleged violation of the trilateral statement lacks grounds, as Armenia has not fulfilled its commitments to withdraw its Armed Forces from Azerbaijan's territory and open communication lines

The Armenian side must understand that the path to ensuring peace and stability in the region lies in establishing relations with neighboring countries based on the affirmation and respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty, as well as engaging in direct constructive negotiations with Azerbaijan to establish peace," Hajizada concluded.

