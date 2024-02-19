Azerbaijani MFA Responds To PM Pashinyan's Misleading Statements

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. Armenian Prime
Minister Nikol Pashinyan misleads the international community with
his statements, the Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign
Affairs of Azerbaijan Aykhan Hajizada said, Trend reports.
He made the remark commenting on Pashinyan's statements made
during meeting with Armenian community in Munich on February
18.
Despite the fact that, at the initiative of the German
Chancellor, the meeting between the leaders of Azerbaijan and
Armenia took place in a constructive atmosphere, as well as calls
for the normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations, border
delimitation and a peace treaty, statements by the Prime Minister
of Armenia, directing the international community in the wrong
channel, cause regret, the spokesperson noted.
"Pashinyan said the following: "Since the international
community did not support Armenia's efforts to achieve independence
for Karabakh through the exercise of the right to
self-determination, we conducted this conflict not only against
Azerbaijan but also against the international community, but this
was unreasonable".
At the same time, the Armenian prime minister commenting on his
viewpoint, said that "Azerbaijan violated the first eight points of
the trilateral statement [signed between Azerbaijani, Russian and
Armenian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war]".
Regarding the Armenian Prime Minister's statement that
"Karabakh's right to self-determination is not supported by the
international community," it implies not a disavowal of the
territorial claims to Azerbaijan but rather an acknowledgment that
pursuing such claims solely based on international support is
unreasonable. This indirectly underscores the ongoing nature of
Armenian claims, highlighting the need to address them by
eliminating references to territorial integrity and sovereignty in
Armenia's legislative acts and constitution.
The viewpoint expressed by the Armenian Prime Minister
underscores the significance of international community pressure on
Armenia to prevent it from adopting a stance contrary to
international law.
As for the Armenian side's claim of Azerbaijan's alleged
violation of the trilateral statement lacks grounds, as Armenia has
not fulfilled its commitments to withdraw its Armed Forces from
Azerbaijan's territory and open communication lines
The Armenian side must understand that the path to ensuring
peace and stability in the region lies in establishing relations
with neighboring countries based on the affirmation and respect for
territorial integrity and sovereignty, as well as engaging in
direct constructive negotiations with Azerbaijan to establish
peace," Hajizada concluded.
