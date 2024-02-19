Participating Countries Discuss Dev't Of Belarus-Russia-Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan Transport Corridor

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 19. As part of the
Coordination Transport Meeting of the CIS Member States, a meeting
was held between the Ministries of Transport of Kazakhstan, Russia,
Uzbekistan and Belarus, Trend reports.
The participants of the meeting brought up for discussion the
issue of the formation and development of the international
transport corridor 'Belarus – Russia – Kazakhstan – Uzbekistan –
Afghanistan – Pakistan'. In addition, further actions for the
development of this corridor were discussed.
During the meeting, the parties agreed to hold the first meeting
of the working group in mid-March of this year.
To note, on the sidelines of the Transport Forum of the SCO
member countries, which took place last year, representatives of
the ministries of Kazakhstan, Russia and Uzbekistan signed a
Memorandum on the corridor 'Belarus – Russia – Kazakhstan –
Uzbekistan – Afghanistan – Pakistan'.
The participants of the event came to the conclusion that, in
general, taking into account the launch of the Darbaza-Maktaaral
project, the infrastructure of the Kazakhstan section allows for
the transportation of goods along this corridor.
