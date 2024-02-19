No Grounds For Claiming Azerbaijan Violates Trilateral Statement - MFA

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. The Armenian
side's claim of Azerbaijan's alleged violation of the trilateral
statement lacks grounds, as Armenia has not fulfilled its
commitments to withdraw its Armed Forces from Azerbaijan's
territory and open communication lines, the Ministry of Foreign
Affairs of Azerbaijan told Trend .
Regarding the Armenian Prime Minister's statement that
"Karabakh's right to self-determination is not supported by the
international community," it implies not a disavowal of the
territorial claims to Azerbaijan but rather an acknowledgment that
pursuing such claims solely based on international support is
unreasonable. This indirectly underscores the ongoing nature of
Armenian claims, highlighting the need to address them by
eliminating references to territorial integrity and sovereignty in
Armenia's legislative acts and constitution.
The ministry emphasized that the viewpoint expressed by the
Armenian Prime Minister underscores the significance of
international community pressure on Armenia to prevent it from
adopting a stance contrary to international law.
On February 17, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev held a joint meeting with Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Prime
Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Munich at
the initiative of the German Chancellor.
