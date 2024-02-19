Hungary claims America isn`t ready to wage war with Russia

(MENAFN) Hungarian Defense Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky addressed the Business Leaders Forum in Budapest on Friday, expressing the view that the West is not prepared for an indefinite commitment to supplying Ukraine with weapons in its conflict with Russia. Szalay-Bobrovniczky noted that while Ukraine has sought increased financial and military support from its Western allies, the European Union has yet to finalize its next aid package, and United States lawmakers failed to approve additional funding for Ukraine before the winter break.



According to the Hungarian Defense Minister, the West finds itself in a conflict against Russia where Ukrainians are relying on Western money, weapons, and ammunition. However, he emphasized that the strategic readiness of the West to sustain what he termed a "seemingly endless war" is not assured, particularly in terms of weapon systems, ammunition, and other essential supplies.



Describing the Ukraine conflict as a "terrible massacre," Szalay-Bobrovniczky highlighted its transformative impact on the balance of power and the economic situation in Europe. Despite acknowledging Hungary's resistance to supplying weapons to Ukraine, he emphasized the need for the country to bolster its own military capabilities to safeguard against external threats.



Hungary has maintained a neutral stance on the Ukraine conflict, advocating for an immediate ceasefire and the initiation of peace negotiations. Furthermore, Budapest has criticized Brussels' sanctions on Moscow, contending that they have disproportionately impacted the European Union, exacerbating economic challenges over the past two years, including rising inflation and a slump in economic growth. As Hungary navigates a delicate balance in its foreign policy, the country's emphasis on fortifying its own defenses underscores the complexities surrounding the conflict and its broader geopolitical implications.



