80 Combat Engagements Take Place In Frontline Over Last Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, 80 combat engagements took place at the front.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted a morning report on its Facebook page, Ukrinform reported.

During the day of February 18, there were 80x combat engagements. The enemy launched a total of 3x missile and 43x air strikes, 102x MLRS attacks at the positions of Ukrainian troops and various settlements. Unfortunately, the russian terrorist attacks have killed and wounded civilians. Residential apartment blocks and private houses as well as other critical infrastructure were destroyed or damaged.

Last night, the russian occupiers attacked Ukraine using 4x Shahed-136/131 UAVs. The Ukrainian Air Defense forces and means destroyed all of the enemy UAVs.

Air strikes hit Vilkhuvatka, Petropavlivka, Borova (Kharkiv oblast), Bilohorivka (Luhansk oblast), Rozdolivka, Zhelanne, Berdychi, Tonenke, Soloviove, Orlivka, Umanske, Semenivka (Donetsk oblast), and Mala Tokmachka (Zaporizhzhia oblast).

More than 100x settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv oblasts came under artillery fire.

Pivnich operational-strategic group, Volyn and Polissya axes: no significant changes.

Ukrainian Armed Forces repel 34 Russian attacks in Avdiivka direction over last day

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes: the adversary maintains its military presence in the areas of russia bordering Ukraine. The enemy troops conduct subversive activities in order to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to threatened axes. The adversary increases the density of minefields along the state border in Belgorod oblast (russia).

Khortytsia operational-strategic group, Kupyansk axis: the enemy made 2x attempts to attack the positions of Ukrainian troops in the vicinity of Tabaivka (Kharkiv oblast).

Lyman axis: the Ukrainian soldiers repelled 10x attacks of the adversary near Bilohorivka (Luhansk oblast), Terny, and southeast of Vyimka (Donetsk oblast).

Bakhmut axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 8x attacks of the occupiers near Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka (Donetsk oblast).

Tavria operational-strategic group, Avdiivka axis: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 5x enemy attacks near Novobakhmutivka, Lastochkyne, and Pervomaiske (Donetsk oblast).

Marinka axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the vicinities of Heorhiivka, Pobjeda, and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk oblast). The invaders used air support as they made 18x attempts to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops in that area.

Novopavlivka axis: no adversary offensive (assault) operations reported.

Zaporizhzhia axis: the enemy made 10x unsuccessful attempts to attack the positions of Ukrainian troops in the vicinity of Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia oblast).

Defense forces repel 14 attacks on left bank of Dnipro overnight

Odesa operational-strategic group, Kherson axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold their positions and repel the assaults of the occupation forces. Despite significant losses, the enemy does not abandon its attempts to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their positions. For instance, the adversary launched 16x unsuccessful assaults during the day of February 18.

At the same time, the Ukrainian soldiers conduct active operations to inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation troops, and exhaust the enemy all along the front line.

During the day of February 18, the Ukrainian Air Force launched air strikes on 4x concentrations of enemy troops. On top of that, in the eastern sector, Ukrainian Air Defense destroyed 1x Su-34 fighter-bomber and 1x Orlan-10 reconnaissance UAV.

As reported, in the south, Russian troops are using the tactics of precision missile strikes, drone attacks, and artillery shelling continue.