Ukrainian Armed Forces Eliminate 1,290 Russian Invaders And One Aircraft

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) From February 24, 2022, to February 19, 2024, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated about 403,720 Russian invaders, including 1,290 people over the past day.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted this on its Facebook page, Ukrinform reported.

The Defense Forces also destroyed 6,498 (+11) main battle tanks, 12,232 (+34) armored combat vehicles, 9,733 (+24) artillery systems, 986 (+2) MLRS, 674 (+0) air defense systems, 336 (+1) aircraft, and 325 (+0) helicopters, operational and tactical UAVs - 7460 (+11), cruise missiles - 1,898 (+0), warships/cutters - 25 (+0), submarines - 1 (+0), trucks - 12,767 (+31), special equipment - 1,545 (+5).

The data is being clarified.

Ukrainian forces1,080 invaders, destroy 3 aircraft in past 24 hours

As reported, over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck at four areas of concentration of Russian personnel.

In the eastern direction, an enemy Su-34 fighter bomber and an Orlan-10 reconnaissance UAV were destroyed.

Missile units struck at one area of personnel concentration, three control points, and two ammunition depots of the Russian army.