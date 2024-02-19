Weapons & Ammunition Found In Khankendi

It was reported that on February 17 and 18, 12 automatic weapons of different brands, 3 pistols, 7 rifles of different brands, 11 grenades, 7 lighters, 58 cartridge combs, 1944 different calibers cartridges and other ammunition were found and seized.

