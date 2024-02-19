Turkish Minister Notes Two Alternatives Regarding Zangazur Corridor

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin Read more
There are two alternatives regarding the Zangazur Corridor, says
Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu
in an interview with the local news agency, Azernews reports.
"It is a route of 43 kilometres. If there is a problem from the
official Yerevan side, the Iranian route may emerge. Official Baku
has contacts with Tehran in this regard. There are two
alternatives, and both of them are currently on the table," the
minister said.
In addition, he said that Azerbaijan continues construction
work.
"A tender was held for Nakhchivan and our side. The restoration
or reconstruction of the 106-kilometer road is the subject of
negotiations."
It should be noted that the minister expressed his hope that the
Zangezur Corridor project of his country will be implemented within
5 years.
"The Azerbaijani part of the Zangazur corridor from Baku to
Horadiz is about to be completed. The length of the Turkish part of
the corridor is 224 kilometres. In total, the process of creating
this corridor will take 5 years. I think that we will complete all
the work in 2028," the Turkish minister said.
According to him, the Armenian part of the corridor is 43
kilometres long. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan recently
sent positive messages about the Zangazur Corridor.
