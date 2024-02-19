               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Turkish Minister Notes Two Alternatives Regarding Zangazur Corridor


2/19/2024 2:09:18 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

There are two alternatives regarding the Zangazur Corridor, says Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu in an interview with the local news agency, Azernews reports.

"It is a route of 43 kilometres. If there is a problem from the official Yerevan side, the Iranian route may emerge. Official Baku has contacts with Tehran in this regard. There are two alternatives, and both of them are currently on the table," the minister said.

In addition, he said that Azerbaijan continues construction work.

"A tender was held for Nakhchivan and our side. The restoration or reconstruction of the 106-kilometer road is the subject of negotiations."

It should be noted that the minister expressed his hope that the Zangezur Corridor project of his country will be implemented within 5 years.

"The Azerbaijani part of the Zangazur corridor from Baku to Horadiz is about to be completed. The length of the Turkish part of the corridor is 224 kilometres. In total, the process of creating this corridor will take 5 years. I think that we will complete all the work in 2028," the Turkish minister said.

According to him, the Armenian part of the corridor is 43 kilometres long. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan recently sent positive messages about the Zangazur Corridor.

MENAFN19022024000195011045ID1107869057

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search