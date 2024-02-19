UK housing market reveals signs of resilience with prices rising YoY for 1st time in 6 months

(MENAFN) In a recent industry survey, data indicated a notable uptick in house prices for sale across Britain, marking the first year-on-year increase in six months. The surge in prices was attributed to robust demand from prospective buyers, further bolstering indications of stability within the UK housing market.



According to findings published by the Right Move real estate website on Monday, asking prices for homes experienced a 0.1 percent rise in February compared to the same period last year, marking the first annual increase since August 2023. Additionally, prices saw a 0.9 percent increase compared to January, aligning closely with the 10-year average of a 1.0 percent monthly rise typically observed in February.



The resurgence in Britain's real estate sector comes after a period of deceleration, with the housing market exhibiting signs of recovery in recent months. This rebound can be attributed, in part, to a decline in mortgage interest rates, fueled by expectations of a potential reduction in borrowing costs by the Bank of England later this year.



Despite the economy slipping into recession towards the end of the previous year, Bank of England officials have emphasized the need for further evidence of easing inflationary pressures before considering a cut in interest rates. The cautious approach underscores the delicate balance between stimulating economic activity and managing inflationary risks.



Commenting on the findings, Rightmove noted that while the mortgage market has regained stability, there are indications that lenders may have limited room to further reduce interest rates. Consequently, it is anticipated that rates will stabilize at elevated levels in the near term, potentially impacting future trends in the housing market.



The latest survey results coincide with other positive indicators pointing towards improvement in Britain's housing market, signaling a potential shift towards sustained growth and resilience in the sector amid broader economic challenges.

