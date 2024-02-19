Infinigate Recognised As Global Distributor Of The Year By Riverbed

(MENAFN- Pressat) Rotkreuz, Switzerland - February 19, 2024 – Infinigate, the EMEA VAD specialising in cybersecurity, secure networks and secure cloud, today announced that it has won the Riverbed Global Distributor of the Year Award. The awards were presented at the 2024 Riverbed Partner Kickoff. The Partner of the Year Awards distinguish Riverbed partners for their work in helping deliver enterprise solutions that provide measurable results to mutual customers, through Riverbed's industry leading Unified Observability and Acceleration portfolios.

Infinigate is proud to continue building on the strong and successful relationship it has built with Riverbed over the years, through our close alignment in business values and priorities.

“We are honoured to receive the Global Distributor of the Year award and we thank the Infinigate teams involved, as well as our partners and Riverbed for their ongoing support and close collaboration. Our partnership continues to grow, and we are excited about the growth opportunities ahead of us, with new initiatives and services in the pipeline already.” Chris Field, Business Manager at Infinigate, comments.

“We proudly recognise Infinigate for their achievements as a trusted Riverbed partner and the value they bring to our partner community,” said Alex Thurber, Senior Vice President, Global Partners and Alliances, at Riverbed.“The Riverbed Partner of the Year Awards honor the success of partners providing Unified Observability and Acceleration enterprise solutions to help organisations deliver exceptional digital experiences and performance for mutual customers.”

Riverbed provides the collective richness of telemetry from network to app to end user, along with AI capabilities and acceleration, and leverages a partner ecosystem that is both profitable for the partner and delivers tangible benefits and results for the customer.

The Riverbed Partner Awards recognised partners whose achievements impact business on both a global and regional basis. Partners were nominated and reviewed by a panel representing Riverbed's sales and executive leadership team.

About the Infinigate Group

The Infinigate Group is an EMEA cybersecurity powerhouse covering over 100 countries. Growth is in our DNA, with a 15-year double-digit growth record; in fiscal year 2022/23, our revenue was 2.2 billion Euros. Our focus and deep technical expertise on cybersecurity, secure networks and secure cloud for SMB and enterprise set us apart. Our 1,250 employees provide locally tailored services complementing a robust central supply chain, sparking growth for our partners, MSSPs and vendors.

In 2022, Starlink , Vuzion (now Infinigate Cloud ) and Nuvia became part of the Infinigate Group.

