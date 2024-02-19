Japan cedes third place to Germany, slipping into recession

(MENAFN) The global economic landscape witnessed a significant reshuffling as Japan, once a stalwart of economic prowess, unexpectedly fell into recession at the close of last year, relinquishing its position as the world's third-largest economy to Germany. The United States and China retained their top two spots, respectively, with Japan's slide into fourth place paving the way for Germany to ascend to third, amidst projections that India, currently occupying the fifth spot, may surpass them in the coming years, positioning itself as the third-largest economy by the end of the decade.



Japan's economy, known for its heavy reliance on exports, faced daunting challenges, exacerbated by a severe labor shortage and a declining population. Government data revealed that Japan's economic downturn began in the final quarter of the previous year, with a 0.1 percent contraction in GDP compared to the preceding quarter. This contraction, according to revised figures, marked Japan's descent from its long-held third-place position in the global economic hierarchy, ceding ground to Germany.



By the end of the last quarter of the year, Japan's gross domestic product stood at USD4.21 trillion, trailing behind Germany's USD4.46 trillion. Projections had initially anticipated a marginal growth of 0.2 percent for Japan's economy in the final quarter, following a more substantial 0.8 percent contraction in the third quarter. However, the actual figures, both preliminary and final, underscored a more pronounced economic downturn than initially estimated.



The technical definition of a recession, characterized by two consecutive quarters of economic contraction, was met by Japan's economic performance. On an annual basis, the country's economy recorded a contraction of 0.4 percent in the final quarter, following a 3.3 percent decline in the third quarter, highlighting the severity of the economic challenges facing Japan as it grapples with structural issues and external pressures.

