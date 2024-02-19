Israel Opposes 'Unilateral' Palestinian State Declaration

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Israel reaffirmed its stance against what it perceives as the“unilateral recognition” of Palestinian statehood, emphasizing the necessity of direct negotiations, as reported by Reuters.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented the decision for formal approval during a cabinet meeting, which unanimously endorsed the measure. Netanyahu highlighted the recent discussions within the international community regarding the imposition of a Palestinian state on Israel without mutual agreement, the report said.

The ongoing conflict between Israelis and Palestinians, exemplified by the recent Gaza war sparked by Hamas' actions on October 7, underscores decades of instability in the region.

This protracted conflict has thwarted efforts to achieve a two-state solution, which envisions a Palestinian state alongside Israel encompassing the West Bank and Gaza Strip, as highlighted in the report.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has declared that it will not establish normal relations with Israel without Tel Aviv's consent to the formation of a Palestinian government.

Riyadh's stance signifies a significant setback for Washington's regional policy, which has invested considerable diplomatic efforts to improve relations between Israel and Arab countries.

U.S. President Joe Biden has been actively pursuing a comprehensive Middle East peace deal, which includes initiatives to normalize relations between Israel and Arab states such as Saudi Arabia, alongside the establishment of a Palestinian state.

However, Israel's formal statement underscores its rejection of international dictates regarding a permanent agreement with the Palestinians, emphasizing the necessity of direct negotiations devoid of preconditions.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram