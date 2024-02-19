How Do Healthcare Expenditure Patterns Influence The Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market?

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The global market for rheumatoid arthritis drugs has witnessed steady growth, with a value of $57,929 million in 2019, projected to reach $62,935 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 2.8% from 2020 to 2027. Rheumatoid arthritis, a debilitating condition causing joint pain and inflammation, affects individuals worldwide, particularly the elderly. Although a cure remains elusive, various drugs, including DMARDs, NSAIDs, corticosteroids, and uric acid drugs, effectively manage the symptoms.

Several factors drive market growth, including the rising prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis, increased demand for related drugs, expiration of patents leading to the entry of biosimilars, and a growing geriatric population. Additionally, government initiatives promoting awareness, coupled with advancements in biologics and improved healthcare access, contribute to market expansion. However, challenges such as medication side effects and high costs of biological therapies restrain market growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic, declared a global health emergency by the WHO in January 2020, posed significant challenges. Patients with rheumatoid arthritis faced increased risks of severe symptoms and complications. Some drugs used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, like hydroxychloroquine, gained attention for potential COVID-19 therapy. This scenario provided growth opportunities for rheumatoid arthritis drug manufacturers.

The market is segmented by drug class, route of administration, sales channel, and region. DMARDs dominate the market, driven by increased awareness and prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis. Prescription-based drugs hold the majority share due to dosage accuracy and prevention of misuse. However, over-the-counter drugs witness rapid growth due to convenience and innovation.

The Asia-Pacific region offers lucrative opportunities, driven by a large susceptible population, growing awareness, R&D advancements, healthcare reforms, and rising demand for DMARDs. Key players focus on expanding their presence in emerging markets, contributing to market growth.

Leading players include AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, among others. Their profiles and growth strategies are analyzed to understand competitive dynamics and market growth.

