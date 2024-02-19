David Warner Not Expecting Warm Farewell From New Zealand Crowd

(MENAFN- IANS) Wellington, Feb 19 (IANS) As David Warner embarks on his final tour of New Zealand, the Australian veteran is anticipating a less than warm reception from the Blackcaps fans in both Wellington and Auckland, based on past visits to the country.

The 37-year-old Aussie, who stepped away from Test and ODI cricket this summer, has earlier confirmed this year's T20 World Cup will be last his international cricket swansong before he becomes a full-time domestic franchise player.

Addressing the media on Monday, Warner acknowledged the possibility of facing a heated reception based on his previous encounters in New Zealand. However, he remains confident that it will not affect his performance in the series.

"The crowd, yeah, they got personal, but if they have to get personal, that's their character. I just go about my business. But that's upon each individual. If that's what they feel like they have to do, then so be it. If you want to pay your money to come and abuse people, you have to go back and lay in your own bed.

"We're here to play the game of cricket that we love, enjoy and put bums on seats to keep the game going," Warner told reporters.

The veteran opener further admitted there should be more tours for Australia in the future. "It's always the harsh reality that we're neighbours. In sport, we like to beat each other,” he said. The schedule has always been a hot topic, but I think definitely, with our rivalry and being close neighbours, it does fit," added Warner.

The three-match series, which precedes the two Tests against New Zealand beginning on February 29, is Australia's final outing in the shorter format before the T20 World Cup in June in the United States and West Indies.

