Gold prices surge as geopolitical tensions rise, weaker dollar increases demand for safe havens

(MENAFN) On Monday, gold prices edged higher, nearing the highest levels seen in a week. This increase was underpinned by a modest decline in the US dollar and escalating tensions in the Middle East, which bolstered investor interest in safe-haven assets.



As of 03:35 GMT, the price of gold in spot transactions rose by 0.4 percent, reaching USD2,021.09 per ounce, marking its peak since February 13. Similarly, US gold futures climbed by 0.4 percent to USD2,032.40 per ounce.



Reports emerged indicating that a vessel registered in the United Kingdom had come under attack in the Bab al-Mandab Strait the previous day, Sunday. The British Maritime Trade Operations Authority disclosed that following an explosion, the crew of one of the ships had disembarked off the coast of Yemen.



Concurrently, the dollar index experienced a 0.1 percent decline, rendering gold, priced in dollars, more appealing to buyers compared to holders of alternative currencies.



Turning to other precious metals, platinum prices in spot transactions dropped by 0.4 percent to USD902.37 per ounce, while palladium prices surged by 0.9 percent to USD958.66 per ounce. Silver, however, witnessed a decline of 1.2 percent, sliding to USD23.12 per ounce.

