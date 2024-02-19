(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 19 February 2024

BioPorto A/S to host investor meetings on 22 February 2024

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK and BOSTON, Mass., 19 February 2024, BioPorto A/S (BioPorto or Company), an in vitro diagnostics company focused on empowering the early detection of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI), announced today that, in connection with the expected publication of the Company's strategic plans, the Company's CEO will host

An online investor presentation on 22 February 2024, at 2 PM CET . Sign up for online online meeting: .

A physical investor meeting on 22 February 2024, at 3.30 PM CET at Tuborg Havnevej 15, stuen, 2900 Hellerup, Denmark. Sign up for participation at ... .

About Acute Kidney Injury

Acute kidney injury is a sudden episode of kidney failure or kidney damage that happens within a few hours or a few days. AKI causes a build-up of waste products in blood and makes it difficult for kidneys to maintain the proper balance of bodily fluids. AKI can also affect other organs such as the brain, heart, and lungs and is common in patients who are in hospital intensive care units (from American Kidney Association: For more information about AKI please visit:

About BioPorto

BioPorto is an in vitro diagnostics company focused on saving lives and improving the quality of life with actionable biomarkers – tools designed to help clinicians make changes in patient management. The Company uses its expertise in antibodies and assay development, as well as its platform for assay development, to create a pipeline of novel and compelling products that focus on conditions where there is significant unmet medical need, and where the Company's tests can help improve clinical and economic outcomes for patients, providers, and the healthcare ecosystem.

The Company's flagship products are based on the NGAL biomarker and designed to aid in the risk assessment and diagnosis of Acute Kidney Injury, a common clinical syndrome that can have severe consequences, including significant morbidity and mortality, if not identified and treated early. With the aid of NGAL levels, physicians can identify patients potentially at risk of AKI more rapidly than is possible with current standard of care measurements, enabling earlier intervention and more tailored patient management strategies. The Company markets NGAL tests under applicable registrations, including CE mark in several countries worldwide and with FDA clearance for pediatric use in the US under the name ProNephro AKI.

BioPorto has facilities in Copenhagen, Denmark and Boston, MA, USA. The shares of BioPorto A/S are listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange. For more information visit .

