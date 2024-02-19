Belships ASA: Distribution Of Dividend Of NOK 0.60 Per Share

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oslo, 19 February 2024

At a board meeting on 16 February 2024, the Board of Directors of Belships ASA resolved to distribute a dividend of NOK 0.60 per share, in total NOK 151 882 000, based on the Company's net profit for the 2022 financial year. The decision is based on an authority granted by the Company's general meeting on 8 May 2023.

An announcement of key information will be published separately.

For further information, please contact Lars Christian Skarsgård, Belships CEO, phone +47 977 68 061 or email ...

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act