Belships ASA: Key Information Relating To The Cash Dividend To Be Paid By Belships ASA

Please note, the dividend distribution of NOK 0.60 will be made in two separate payments:

The first of NOK 0.425 will be made from previously paid in capital with payment date 29 February 2024.

The second of NOK 0.175 will be made as an ordinary dividend with payment date 1 March 2024.





Dividend amount 1: NOK 0.425 per share

Dividend amount 2: NOK 0.175 per share

Declared currency: NOK

Last day including right: 21 February 2024

Ex-date: 22 February 2024

Record date: 23 February 2024

Payment date 1: 29 February 2024

Payment date 2: 1 March 2024

Date of board resolution: 16 February 2024





This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



