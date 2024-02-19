Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, chaired a meeting of the Government Performance Monitoring Agency (PMA), in the presence of the Agency's Chief, Sheikh Ahmad Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

KUWAIT -- CEO of Kuwait Oil Company Ahmad Al-Eidan on Sunday briefed Kuwait Petroleum Corporation CEO and senior officials on the ongoing preparations for the official launching of company's Jurassic production facilities in the coming period.

DOHA -- Kuwaiti Assistant Foreign Minister for Human Rights Affairs, Ambassador Sheikha Jawaher Ibrahim Al-Sabah, stressed the necessity of confronting the Israeli violations and racist practices against the Palestinian people.

DOHA -- Chairman of the Arab Commission on Human Rights (ACHR), Talal Al-Mutairi denounced the continuation of the Israeli aggression on the people of Gaza, excessive use of force, uncontrolled strikes, and human losses as well as the massive destruction.

AMMAN -- Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi due to heads Jordan's delegation that will present the Kingdom's oral pleading before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague on Thursday, Jordan Foreign ministry said.

CAIRO -- Egypt said it has submitted a memorandum to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over the "violations" committed by Israeli forces across Palestinian territories, while the ICJ is set to hear a plea by Cairo on the matter slated for February 21.

RAMALLAH -- Health authorities in the Gaza Strip reported 13 Israeli massacres against Palestinian families, resulting in 127 deaths and 205 injuries, as reported by the Israeli occupation.

CAIRO -- Kuwait Science Club won the silver medal at the Egypt International Science and Technology Exhibition (ESTEF 2024) in the field of environmental engineering.

PARIS -- Kuwaiti Squash player Abdullah Hani won first place in the French Junior Open Squash tournament (Under 15yrs) after defeating English player George Griffith in the finals. (end)



