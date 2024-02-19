Today In Kuwait History

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 19 (KUNA)

1904 -- The British Government decided to establish a post office in the State of Kuwait to be affiliated to the Political Representative's office. Kuwait ruler Sheikh Mubarak Al-Sabah approved, on February 28, the establishment of the office.

1967 -- Kuwait Crown Prince and Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah opened the Chemical Fertilizer Plant, run by Kuwait Chemical Fertilizer Company.

1986 -- Mina Al-Ahmadi Refinery, built in 1949, reopened with a production capacity of 25,000 barrels per day (bpd) to honor local market's needs.

1995 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a law to set up a judging panel tasked with examining disputes over contracts.

2002 -- Kuwait Handball Team won the Asian championship after beating Qatar 29-25 in the final match held in the Iranian city of Isfahan.

2008 -- Cooperative Societies Union's hospital opened in Al-Sabah medical area to be Kuwait's only specialized heart diseases hospital.

2013 -- Qadsia SC won His Highness the Crown Prince football Cup for the seventh time in the club's history, beating rival Al-Arabi SC 3-1.

2014 -- Kuwait Directorate General for Civil Aviation signed an agreement with a Canadian company to provide automated landing system at Kuwait International Airport.

2014 -- Kuwait Airways announced a contract with Airbus to buy 25 A350 and A320neo planes, while leasing 12 A330 and A320 aircraft. The contract was part of an upgrade of Kuwait Airways fleet.

2020 -- The National Assembly approved a draft law connected to monetary policy and the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK). It further regulates the banking sector allowing for the formation of a higher committee for sharia control.

2023 -- Jaber Al-Ahmad Hospital opened its research and innovation center to create a link between academic and clinical sciences. The center is the first of its kind in the country and the Gulf region.

2023 -- Kuwaiti driver Meshari Al-Dhafiri won the MARC 2 division of the 2023 Qatar Rally, the second round of the Middle East rally championship. This is Dhafiri's fourth win in the history of the competition.