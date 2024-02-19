At Conference On Reconstruction, Kishida Assured That Japan Continues To Help Rebuild Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged Monday to continue offering reconstruction support to war-torn Ukraine in collaboration with the private sector, leveraging its experience and technological know-how in recovering from earthquakes.

He said this in a speech on Monday at the opening of the Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine, which is taking place in Tokyo, Ukrinform reported citing Kyodo .

At the Japan-Ukraine Conference for Promotion of Economic Growth and Reconstruction held in Tokyo ahead of the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of its neighbor, Kishida said the situation is "not easy" but that helping Kyiv recover is an "investment in the future."

In his keynote speech, Kishida said the two nations will conclude a treaty to eliminate double taxation and start negotiations to revise an investment pact to enable Japanese firms to join reconstruction projects in Ukraine.

Kishida added his government will establish an office of the Japan External Trade Organization in Kyiv to bolster business ties between the two countries, with the Foreign Ministry saying Tokyo has eased its travel restrictions to boost investment in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was scheduled to deliver remarks via a video message, but this was canceled, with Kyiv not elaborating on the reason.

The conference involving about 300 government and corporate officials from Japan and Ukraine is held as concern is mounting that support for Kyiv from Western nations may peter out with Russia seemingly committed to a war of attrition.

During the one-day meeting, Kishida and his Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal witnessed the signing of more than 50 memorandums of cooperation between the public and private sectors of the two countries in a range of fields.

They include infrastructure rebuilding, demining, agricultural expansion, improvement of the humanitarian situation, development of biotechnology, industry and information technology, and governance enhancement, Japanese government officials said.

The World Bank has estimated the cost of rebuilding Ukraine at $411 billion over the next decade, which Kyiv is likely to fund through loans, representing business opportunities for firms across the globe, including in Japan.