Lubinets And Qatar's Minister Of State Discuss Return Of Ukrainians From Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets discussed with Qatar's Minister of State for International Cooperation Lolwa Al-Khater the possible involvement of her country in the return of not only children but also other categories of Ukrainian citizens from Russia.

Lubinets reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Qatar is the first country to help us return Ukrainian children. However, today we discussed the possibility of returning other categories of citizens from the territory of the Russian Federation. And Qatar's involvement in this process is possible," the ombudsman said.

During the meeting, the parties discussed in detail the implementation of the fourth point of the Peace Formula - the release of all prisoners and deportees - and further steps.

The Parliamentary Commissioner expressed his gratitude to Qatar for facilitating the return of Ukrainians home, as well as for its willingness to become an effective partner in this area.

The meeting also discussed the implementation of "many other humanitarian tracks, which will be announced later."

"Each trip is aimed at ensuring that we have concrete results in the future. The support of our partners is to help protect human and child rights," Lubinets emphasized.

As reported, on December 16, with the mediation of Qatar, three more children were returned from Russia and the temporarily occupied territories.